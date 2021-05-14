Future-focused transportation solution will create equitable access in Guelph

Have your say at the Special Council meeting on May 26

Guelph, Ont., May 14, 2021 – On May 26, City Council will discuss the future of Guelph’s transportation network through the presentation of a preferred transportation solution. The preferred solution focuses on sustainability and resilience, and ensures Guelph is ready to navigate the future. It also achieves the goals and values identified for Guelph’s Transportation Master Plan (TMP).

The report outlines the four transportation alternatives that were presented to the community in January 2021. Based on community feedback, transportation data and technical considerations, staff have identified alternative three as the preferred solution as it:

Focuses on safety and sustainability while also developing a core network of four-lane streets running north-south and east-west across Guelph to improve conditions for all modes of transportation,

Balances the needs of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, and

Proactively considers the possibility of future unknowns such as the COVID-19 pandemic without large impacts to property or heritage assets.

“Regardless of ability, income, employment status or age, the preferred solution for transportation in Guelph prioritizes equitable access for all transportation modes. The preferred solution will also improve safety, connectivity and convenience for residents,” says Jennifer Juste, manager of transportation planning.

In addition to community feedback through the TMP process, Guelph residents clearly stated during the development of Guelph’s Community Plan that the ability move freely within neighbourhoods, our city and our region was important. This work also supports the Navigating our future priority in the City’s Strategic Plan by improving the safety, efficiency and connectivity of the transportation system.

“Through the TMP , we are focused on fostering easy, accessible movement through trails, paths, roads and corridors to tie the community together,” continues Juste. “The preferred solution enables us to provide convenient, affordable and reasonable transportation options for everyone while putting in place transportation infrastructure to improve local and regional connectivity.”

City Council must first approve the preferred solution as part of an environmental assessment (EA) for the proposed TMP solution before staff can proceed with developing implementation plans.

How to get involved

The public is invited to watch the remote special Council meeting on guelph.ca/live on May 26 starting at 6 p.m. Community members can register to delegate or submit written comments to Council about the TMP ’s preferred solution online or by contacting the City Clerk’s office at [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21.

