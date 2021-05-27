Firefighters respond to fire at local motel at 281 Woodlawn Road

Guelph, Ont. May 27, 2021 – On Thursday, May 27, Guelph firefighters responded to a reported fire at 281 Woodlawn Road West, the Super 8 Motel.

Crews arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. and found flames coming from the second storey. The fire was quickly brought under control and put out.

All occupants of the building had evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. There were no injuries to firefighters. One person was transferred to Guelph General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire, along with an estimate of damage, is still under investigation by Guelph Fire Investigators.

Thank you to the Guelph Police Service, the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, Guelph Hydro and Victim Services for their quick response.

