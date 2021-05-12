UPDATED notice: Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street intersection closed starting May 3

Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North

About the project

The City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to reconstruct Stevenson Street North from Eramosa Road to Bennett Avenue. The work includes the replacement of water mains, storm and sanitary sewers, installation of news sidewalks, curbs and asphalt.

Construction schedule

The intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street will be closed for approximately two weeks, from May 3-18, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and detours

The road and sidewalks in the area will be closed to traffic. Please detour via Victoria Road North to Speedvale Avenue East to Woolwich Street.

Property access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 13 and the Community Bus North will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]