Elizabeth Street parking lot closes permanently June 30

Guelph, Ont., May 20, 2021 – The City of Guelph is closing the Elizabeth Street parking lot permanently on June 30, 2021.

The City leased the parking lot on Elizabeth Street as a temporary location to move displaced monthly permit holders during the rehabilitation of the West Parkade from spring 2018 to fall 2019. The Elizabeth Street lot also provided additional parking to members of the public coming downtown.

In 2020, the parking lot continued to be used by daily permit holders, overnight residential permit holders and the public for additional parking downtown.

“With reduced use as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the West Parkade being fully open, we are ending our lease on the Elizabeth Street property and closing the parking lot for public use,” explains Jamie Zettle, program manager of Parking Services.

Existing permit holders in the Elizabeth Street parking lot will be offered alternate parking locations.

Hourly parking options for those coming downtown to shop, dine or work are available at the West Parkade and the Macdonell Street, Baker Street and Wyndham Street parking lots.

A local property owner was instrumental in leasing this parking lot to the City during an important construction project. These partnerships represent a community-first approach to solving problems downtown.

Following June 30, the lot will become private property with public use prohibited.

Media contact

Jamie Zettle, Program Manager

Parking, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2590

[email protected]