Eleanor Court, Fobert Court and Eric Court lane reductions starting May 14

From Hyland Road

Notice date: May 12, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to:

Remove and repair concrete curbs, Raise manholes, and Repave the road surface.

All work will take place on City property.

Work begins May 14

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, May 14 and continue for about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Eleanor Court, Fobert Court and Eric Court during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal

Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]