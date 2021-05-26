Echo Drive lane reductions starting May 31

West of Maple Street
Notice date: May 26, 2021
About the project
The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.
Work begins May 31
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 31 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions
There will be lane reductions on Echo Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected; however, delays should be expected.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your scheduled pickup.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Jason Robinson
Construction Engineering Technologist ll, Engineering and Transportation Services
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]