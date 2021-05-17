Delhi Street lane reductions starting May 24

Delhi Street at Emma Street

Notice date: May 17, 2021

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new pedestrian crossover on Delhi Street at Emma Street.

Work begins May 24

Work is expected to begin on or about Monday, May 24, and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Construction at the intersection of Delhi Street and Emma Street will be reduced to one lane each. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with a traffic control person directing traffic. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani

Traffic Signal Technologist ll, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2041

[email protected]