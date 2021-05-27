City recommends a new approach to capital projects to meet asset management targets

City Council to discuss the Capital Program Resourcing Strategy on June 7

Guelph, Ont., May 27, 2021 – Today the City of Guelph released its recommended plan to deliver on the Council-approved Corporate Asset Management plan and budget. The Capital Program Resourcing Strategy takes a look at the City’s current human resourcing complement and provides a recommendation that ensures current and future generations will be able to enjoy all the opportunities Guelph has to offer.

Through the Council-approved Corporate Asset Management plan and budget, the City is investing capital funds into renewing and building Guelph’s infrastructure. However, while capital budgets and capital funding have grown, capital spending has remained flat. The City needs to invest in capital resources – including people – to keep pace with Guelph’s aging infrastructure and ensure it is future ready.

“We’re at a point where we need to focus on our human resources if we want to address the gap in our capital program,” says Terry Gayman, general manager, Engineering and Transportation Services/City Engineer. “We are committed to building strong, vibrant, safe and healthy communities in Guelph. We have a strong, Council-approved Corporate Asset Management plan and budget that outlines how we build and maintain those communities. Now, we need to ensure we have the resources – particularly our human resources – to deliver those projects that keep the community running today and into the future.”

The Capital Program Resourcing Strategy acknowledges that a sustainable infrastructure renewal program requires appropriate human resources. Therefore, the City is broadening the definition of infrastructure renewal sustainability to include not only the replacement cost of the physical assets but the people assets required to deliver the program.

The City is looking to add resources incrementally over a five year period. In the first year, the City would convert 16 temporary project manager positions to permanent roles. Over the subsequent years, approximately 37 positions would be created across the organization to ensure it is future ready. These positions would include, but are not limited to: project managers, designers, inspectors, technicians, contract administrators, accounts payable and accounting clerks, engagement specialists and infrastructure technologists. These positions will be presented to Council for approval through the annual budget process.

If approved, the strategy would not increase taxes beyond that which was already planned for through the Infrastructure Renewal Strategy. By broadening the definition of infrastructure renewal sustainability to include human resources, the City can apply a portion of the Infrastructure Renewal Strategy, up to one per cent of the amount collected annually through taxes and rates, to the identified human resources.

City staff will present the Capital Program Resourcing Strategy to Council at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, June 7. The public is invited to watch the meeting on guelph.ca/live starting at 2 p.m. Community members can register to delegate or submit written comments to Council about the Capital Program Resourcing Strategy online or by contacting the City Clerk’s office at [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4.

