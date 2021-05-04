City of Guelph services during COVID-19

This page is updated regularly, and information changes quickly. Please follow #COVID19Guelph on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

Anyone over 40 years old can get vaccinated

Select pharmacies across the province are booking appointments for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Please contact a participating pharmacy near you to book an appointment.

Anyone in Wellington Dufferin Guelph can pre-register?

If you live in Wellington County, Dufferin County or the City of Guelph, and you are at least 16 years old, you can pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination. It may take 4-6 weeks to get your appointment.

Get more information and pre-register at wdgpublichealth.ca/register. If you or someone you know needs help registering online call any Guelph Public Library location.

Pregnant? You can get vaccinated now!

If you’re pre-registered, public health will contact you to schedule an appointment. Otherwise, please call your doctor to get an appointment.

For more information about local vaccination please visit wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at West End Community Centre

Please use the Lion’s Meeting Room Entrance. Guelph Transit stops at Imperial Road, about 500 metres from the clinic entrance. Guelph Transit Mobility Service is available for anyone unable to walk that far.

Other vaccine clinics in Guelph

No gatherings during Ontario Stay-at-home Order

Provincial restrictions and public health guidelines are intended to discourage unnecessary travel and gatherings among people who don’t live together.

You are not allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone you do not live with. If you live alone, you can have close contact with one other household.

Parks, sports and recreation during Stay-at-home Order

Keep your distance and wear a mask around people you don’t live with – even outside.

What’s open

parks, trails and recreational areas, benches

playgrounds, play structures and play equipment

off-leash dog parks

permanent washrooms, portable washrooms (starting April 30)

What’s closed

sports fields, golf and frisbee golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts and skate parks

baseball diamonds, soccer fields and other multi-use fields

picnic sites and picnic tables

COVID-19 charges and fines April 27-May 3

Guelph Police and Bylaw officers will not stop people out walking or driving. Officers will issue charges and fines for blatant, deliberate or repeated violations of the Reopening Ontario Act. A summary of COVID-19 complaints and charges will be updated every Tuesday.

Guelph Police and Bylaw responded to:

32 calls for gatherings.

24 calls about businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines. One charge was laid, two more are pending.

Set fines

Failure to comply with Reopening Ontario Act $750

Obstructing anyone performing an activity or duty under the Reopening Ontario Act $1,000

Plead read Provincial restrictions before reporting a concern

COVID-19 testing in Guelph

Take the self- assessment if you’re worried you were exposed to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) or have symptoms.

If you don’t have COVID-19 symptoms

you live, visit or work at a long-term care home, homeless shelter, or other congregate living facility;

you are a farm worker;

you are an international student that has passed your 14-day self-quarantine period;

you require a test for international travel; or

you are Indigenous

Please call to make an appointment at:

519-763-3431 Shopper’s Drug Mart, 7 Clair Road; or

519-824-6445 Chancellors Way Pharmacy, 175 Chancellors Way, Unit 105.

If you have symptoms or you’ve had close contact

you have a cough, fever, difficulty breathing or other symptoms,

you’ve had contact with someone with COVID-19, or

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health tells you to get tested for COVID-19

Call 226-773-1922 to make an appointment at the assessment centre, 400 Southgate Drive.

Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

City services during COVID-19

Building permits and inspections

The City will continue issuing permits and conducting inspections for essential construction. Inspections for non-essential construction will resume when the Province lifts restrictions. Visit guelph.ca/building for online services and more information.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

City Hall

Please consider using the mail slot at the front of City Hall or online services at guelph.ca.

ServiceGuelph is is open at City Hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only. Visit guelph.ca/serviceguelph for more information.

View all COVID-19 updates to City Council

Garbage and recycling

Visit guelph.ca/waste for pick-up schedules, public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines – please wear a mask if you visit the drop-off.

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

Open Saturdays. Up to 50 people can shop indoors. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of food vendors and shopping guidelines.

Shop local. Shop safe. #guelphshops

For a directory of local shops and services visit guelph.ca/guelphshops. Share photos and stories about your favourites using #guelphshops

Guelph Museums closed

Visit guelphmuseums.ca to book your visit and check out virtual experiences.

Guelph Provincial Offences Court

You can pay tickets and request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. All in-person court proceedings are unavailable until further notice. You may attend court remotely by audio. Before attending your new court date or any previously-scheduled court date, you will need to check-in with the prosecutor.

For more information , please call 519-826-0762 extension 2900 or email [email protected]

Guelph Public Library

All branches open regular business hours for curbside pickup only. Visit guelphpl.ca for more information

Guelph Transit

Masks are required, essential trips only. Guelph Transit is using a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday and regular Sunday service. Administration office open by appointment only.

Indoor recreation programs paused during shutdown

Refunds will be issued. Visit guelph.ca/recreation for schedules and registration information.

Water meter replacements paused

Guelph’s water meter replacement program is paused. If you had a meter replacement appointment, it will be postponed or cancelled.

Going someplace? Cover your face!

If you must to go out, stay at least two metres from people you don’t live with, wear a 3-layer mask; and, keep your hands clean.

Wearing a mask helps protect people around you, their families and our community. In Ontario, you are required to wear mask over your nose and mouth on the bus, inside City facilities, local businesses, and commercial vehicles. Masks are not required for people who:

are under the age of 5 years either chronologically or developmentally;

can’t breathe safely while wearing a face covering;

have a medical reason including but not limited to, respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information.

Support for people and families

Canadian Mental Health Association

Wellness workshops: Guelph Family Health Team



Financial help from the Government of Canada



Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing.

Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Local support for homeless, food-insecure

housing or emergency shelter . Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund provides financial contributions (interest-free loans) to help support fixed operating costs of small and medium sized enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic if they have been unable to access other Government of Canada measures.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Businesses in control or lockdown, or previously modified Stage 2 restriction regions can apply for rebates to help with fixed costs, including PPE , property tax and energy bills. Find out if your business is eligible.

Learn more about support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more about Ontario Together funding

