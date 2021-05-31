City of Guelph lowering flags to honour 215 children found buried at former residential school

Statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie

Guelph joins communities across Canada in mourning the 215 children whose remains have been found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. All flags at City of Guelph facilities will be lowered until further notice to honour them.

Our thoughts are with the children, their families, their communities, and all who are most affected by this terrible discovery.

This is a tragic example of the abuse and neglect that occurred in Canada’s residential school system, and of the terrible violence and harm inflicted on Indigenous people. We are reeling with horror, shock, and sadness at the way these innocent children were taken from their families and communities, and had their lives cut tragically short.

As we reflect on the shameful legacy of residential schools in Canada, we must also recognize this as a moment to rededicate ourselves to learning, understanding, and reconciliation. As a community, we must commit to positive change, and to eradicating racism and violence against Indigenous people.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor