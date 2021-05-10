City hires Jayne Holmes as new head of infrastructure, development and enterprise services

Guelph, Ont., May 10, 2021 – The City of Guelph welcomes Jayne Holmes as the new Deputy CAO of infrastructure, development and enterprise services (IDE).

Holmes will begin her role as Deputy CAO on Tuesday, June 1. The role was previously held by Kealy Dedman, who has since become the Commissioner of Public Works for the Region of Peel.

“We’re excited to have a driven leader with a passion for sustainability join our team,” says CAO, Scott Stewart. “Jayne will play an integral part in setting Guelph up for future growth and helping us achieve the goals set out by the City’s Strategic Plan: Guelph. Future Ready. She’s committed to finding innovative ways to make Guelph a great place to live and the City a great place to work—we couldn’t be more excited for her to start.”

Holmes’ impressive background in leadership, project management and 25 years of city building experience is what stood out during the City’s competitive recruitment process. Holmes is an award-winning leader and a Professional Engineer with a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute. Joining the City’s executive leadership, Holmes’ passion for mentorship and her experience building diverse, inclusive teams aligns perfectly with the City’s commitment to making the community and workplace more inclusive.

As the Deputy CAO of IDE, Holmes will be responsible for overseeing, advising and setting the strategic direction for economic development and tourism; engineering and transportation services; planning and building services; facilities and energy management; and environmental services.

