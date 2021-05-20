City fixing a leaky water main valve on Woodlawn Road East May 20

Woodlawn Road East closed to eastbound traffic at Inverness Drive

Notice date: May 20, 2021

The City is performing an emergency repair of a leaky water main valve on Woodlawn Road East between Inverness Drive and Victoria Road North starting at 6 p.m. tonight. Repairs are expected to be complete by early morning tomorrow, May 21.

Woodlawn Road East is closed to eastbound traffic between Inverness Drive and Victoria Road North.

Westbound lanes remain open to traffic.

Guelph Transit and City services

There are no impacts to Guelph Transit routes or pedestrian sidewalk access.

Residents and local businesses in the construction area have been notified directly of any impacts to parking access or water services.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tim Spence, Supervisor Water Distribution

Water Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

[email protected]