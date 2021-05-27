Celebrate Paramedic Services Week

Guelph, Ont., May 26, 2021 – Join us through May 29 as we celebrate and raise awareness of the contributions that Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service (GWPS) makes in keeping the City of Guelph and Wellington County safe and healthy.

This year, Paramedic Services Week is themed ‘Paramedic as Educator – Citizen Ready’ to educate the public on actions they can take to become emergency ready.

Each day of Paramedic Services Week 2021 will have a specific focus. Visit the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs website for details of how Ontario’s paramedics are responding during COVID-19 and for tips on how to help the community get emergency ready.

GWPS supporting the community and province during COVID-19

These days, COVID-19 has shed an even larger light on the important role that paramedics play in keeping the community healthy and safe.

In addition to maintaining their usual 911 emergency response, GWPS is administering vaccines at local clinics and to homebound patients in the region. They also assisted in transferring patients between hospitals in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area where beds were limited in early 2021.

“I am proud and appreciative of the way our paramedics have stepped up during the pandemic,” says Stephen Dewar, Chief of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service. “They continue to balance care for COVID-19 patients, work in difficult circumstances with extra personal protective equipment and take on additional roles, all while managing the risk of getting COVID-19 themselves or bringing it home. We are also fortunate to have a dedicated team working behind the scenes – our commanders, superintendents and administrative staff.”

Show your thanks on social media

Residents can post thank you messages and show your appreciation for our paramedics by tagging @gwparamedic on Twitter and Instagram.

“With all of the efforts made and the dedication shown over the past year, it is even more important to recognize and thank paramedics for what they are doing,” adds Chief Dewar.

For more information

Stephen Dewar, Chief

Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2805

[email protected]