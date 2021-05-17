Basketball complex coming to Norm Jary Park for 2021

Guelph, Ont., May 17, 2021 – The old tennis and basketball courts at Norm Jary Park will be getting a face lift in summer 2021 with construction set to turn the space into a basketball court complex.

The complex features two full basketball courts and three practice courts located in the space beside the splash pad, replacing the aging tennis and basketball courts.

A full-size basketball court was built in Norm Jary Park in 1997 at the request of the neighbourhood. Since then, use of the courts has grown over the last 20 years and they’ve reached beyond their service level capacity.

“A basketball complex at this park will help support a large number of the youth population in the area that are involved in local basketball programs,” says Mallory Lemon, Parks Planner with the City of Guelph. “Basketball programs benefit youth by offering a recreational outlet where they can join a team, learn life skills and play without having to pay.”

In contrast, the existing tennis courts see significantly less use and the City has recently invested in nearby tennis courts at Margaret Greene Park. With improvements to other tennis locations and a demonstrated need for basketball expansion, the City will re-invent the space as a basketball complex to meet community needs.

Residents that have questions, comments or feedback about the plans for the space should reach out to staff. Construction of the new basketball complex is expected to start in late summer 2021 and be complete by end of 2021.

Mallory Lemon, OALA, CSLA, Parks Planner

Open Space Planning, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]