Arkell Road lane reductions starting May 17

Gordon Street to Ridgeway Avenue

Notice date: May 7, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to construct a sidewalk on the north side of Arkell Road.

Work begins May 17

Construction will start on or about Monday, May 17 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Arkell Road

There will be lane reductions on Arkell Road during the construction period. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk on the south side of Arkell Road will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

Waste collection will take place on the same day of the week; however, pick up times will be different. Please ensure waste carts are out to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on the morning of your scheduled pickup. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Construction map

For more information

Jason Robinson

Construction Engineering Technologist II , Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]