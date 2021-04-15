Stevenson Street closed to through traffic starting April 21

Stevenson Street South at Alice Street

Notice date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street. Water pipework on Stevenson Street South will be done as part of the York Road project.

Work begins April 21

Work on Stevenson Street South is expected to start April 21 and be complete by end of May 2021, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and detours

Stevenson Street South will be closed from Elizabeth Street to York Road to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

The intersection of Alice Street and Stevenson Street will be completely closed. No vehicles will be able to pass this area as there will be an open excavation in the road. Vehicles will not be able to turn left or right onto Stevenson Street from Alice Street.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk along Stevenson Street South will need to be closed temporarily throughout construction. One sidewalk, either on the north or south side, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area. Pedestrians should cross over Stevenson Street South at designated crossings.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open throughout construction. Businesses located on Stevenson Street, south of the Stevenson and Alice intersection can be accessed from Beverley Avenue. Stevenson Street will not be accessible from York Road.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 4 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca or follow them on Facebook or Twitter for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

226-820-0154

[email protected]