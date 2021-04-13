Retaining wall assessment at Royal City Park starts April 27

Gordon Street at Royal City Park

About the project

The City is working with Harbourside Consultants to complete excavating and boreholes of the retaining wall on the north side of the Speed River at Royal City Park, at the Boathouse.

Construction is expected to start on April 27

The work at Royal City Park at the Boathouse Tea Room is expected to start April 27 and be completed the same day, weather permitting.

Trails, nearby businesses and parking will remain open

The nearby Boathouse Tea Room, parking lot and nearby trails will remain open during construction, however, a section of river along the retaining wall will have limited access throughout the day for canoe entry. Please stay out of fenced areas with construction equipment.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]