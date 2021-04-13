Refreshing our local tradition through new partnerships

Call for Ideas, Proposals and Potential Partners open until May 10

Submit your proposal today

Guelph, Ont., April 13, 2021 – The Guelph Farmers’ Market has been a cornerstone in the community, a gathering place that connects farmers and vendors with community members for nearly 200 years.

Today the City is putting out a Call for Ideas, Proposals and Potential Partners to explore new opportunities to augment the continued success of the Saturday farmers’ market for the next 200 years.

Through an innovative partnership that aligns with the Market’s vision, the City is looking to strengthen and expand the community that uses the Market building by animating the space throughout the week.

“The Market building and grounds hold tremendous potential to contribute to downtown and support local businesses on multiple days of the week,” says John Regan, General Manager, Economic Development and Tourism. “We are looking to the community for innovative and entrepreneurial proposals to participate in the implementation of the Market’s Business Plan, with a focus on supporting Guelph-Wellington’s local food economy.”

The Call for Ideas is part of the final phase of the Refreshing Our Local Tradition initiative, which began with a Market bylaw review in 2017.

Through public consultation, vendors and community members identified they want the Market to be more than just a unique once-a-week shopping experience. They want it to be a central hub in our local food community – a connection for producers and consumers, a place to support business growth and learn about food, and a community-gathering place.

Not-for-profit, social enterprise or cooperative organizations are encouraged to submit a proposal by May 10. Proposals will be explored by The City of Guelph’s Economic Development and Tourism department and the Smart Cities office.

Resources

Our Food Future website

For more information

John Regan, EcD(f), CEcD., General Manager, Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3567

[email protected]