Overnight noise exemption granted to Y Canada Productions Inc. April 28

The City has granted Y Canada Productions Inc. an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw, Delegation Bylaw (2013) – 19529. The exemption will allow musicians singing and motorcycles operating in Goldie Mill Park, off of Arthur Street, for several scenes overnight. Filming takes place April 28, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

If feel you may be impacted by this exemption, please contact the Bylaw Office at [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 2423, no later than April 26, 2021 to request the approval decision be reviewed by City Council.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]