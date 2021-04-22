Notice of decision meeting: Recommendations for the future of the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood

Guelph, Ont., April 22, 2021 – City staff will present their recommendations for land use study for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood to Council on Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The land use study staff report is available to view on April 30, 2021 after 12 p.m. by visiting guelph.ca/agendas and selecting the May 10 Council meeting within the calendar.

The Council meeting is remote and can be watched online at guelph.ca/live.

Speak at the City Council meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak or provide written comment about the York Road and Elizabeth Street land use study, register online or contact the City Clerk’s office at [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10 a.m.

About the study

This work is part of the land use study and urban design concept plan for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood. The study area runs along York Road from Stevenson Street South—capturing part of Johnson Street—to Watson Parkway South and is bounded by the rail line to the north. The study area also includes the south side of York Road between Stevenson Street and Victoria Road.

The recommended land use study considers:

land use along York Road, Victoria Road and Stevenson Street

appropriate land uses along the rail corridor

identifying redevelopment and intensification opportunities

determining the suitable amount of employment lands in the study area

examining the mixed business and service/commercial land use designations

transition between residential and non-residential uses

identification of cultural heritage resources and adding properties to the municipal heritage register

Learn about the history of the area and its current development by visiting haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

For more information

Stacey Laughlin, Senior Policy Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]