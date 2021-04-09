Help shape how Guelph grows and develops

Complete the survey between April 15 and May 7

Guelph, Ont., April 9, 2021 – We need your help to determine how Guelph should grow and develop over the next 30 years.

In 2020 we had community conversations about one possible way for Guelph to grow and what other growth scenarios should be explored. Technical studies on housing and employment lands have been completed. Based on these conversations and technical studies three growth scenarios have been prepared. Growth scenarios look at different ways Guelph can accommodate and manage its population and employment growth to 2051. The three growth scenarios are:

Scenario 1 meets the minimum forecasts and targets of A Place to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe (APTG) using the Official Plan urban structure, heights, densities, and lands uses as the guide

Scenario 2 builds on scenario 1 but adds more medium density housing, like townhouses and mid-rise apartments, to the city-wide housing mix

Scenario 3 increases the target amount of housing in the already developed areas of the city – the built-up area, from 50 per cent to 55 percent, by adding more low density housing, like single detached houses, and medium density housing to the city-wide housing mix

Share your reactions to these growth scenarios, your thoughts on the proposed growth scenario evaluation framework, and a proposed urban structure – an urban structure defines area of the city of that are the focus for different types of uses like industrial and residential. Your input will help us develop a made in Guelph growth strategy that will guide and manage our growing city for the next 30 years.

Online survey opens April 15

Learn more about the growth scenarios and complete the online survey between April 15 and May 7. Hard copies of the survey are available by calling 519-822-1260 extension 2459.

Virtual Town Hall April 15

Join us for a virtual town hall on Thursday, April 15 between 7 and 8:30 p.m. Learn more about the three growth scenarios for Guelph, the proposed evaluation criteria, and proposed urban structure and ask questions and provide feedback. You can join the town hall through the virtual WebEx event or watch it live on guelph.ca/live or the City of Guelph Facebook page.

Why does Guelph need to grow and develop?

Guelph must plan for population of 203,000 and 116,000 jobs by 2051 to meet provincial Growth Plan targets. This work is part of Shaping Guelph—Growth Management Strategy and supports our Official Plan review. In June 2020, City Council endorsed a draft vision and principles for growth based on community input.

This work aligns with the Sustaining our future priority in the City’s Strategic Plan by supporting population and economic growth for future generations. This work also supports the Community Plan by preserving our “Guelphiness” as our city continues to grow.

Resources

Shaping Guelph—Growth Management Strategy

For more information

Natalie Goss, Senior Policy Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3548

[email protected]