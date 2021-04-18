Guelph skate park and sports fields closed, playgrounds, trails and dog parks open

Ontario updates Emergency and Stay-at-home Orders

Guelph, Ont., April 18, 2021 – Last week, the province declared its third State of Emergency and issued a Stay-at-home Order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern.

The province has since extended the Stay-at-home Order until at least May 20, and updated public health and workplace safety measures to further discourage unnecessary travel, and gatherings among people who don’t live together.

Under the Stay-at-home Order, people should only leave home for groceries, medical appointments, exercise, essential work or childcare. Employers must encourage employees to work from home if possible. If people must go out, they must stay at least two metres from people they don’t live with, wear a mask and/or any other personal protective equipment required at their workplace.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, the City of Guelph, and the Guelph Police Service remind everyone that these measures are temporary, and necessary, to prevent more people from getting sick, and support the doctors, nurses and healthcare providers caring for people with COVID-19 and other illnesses.

No gatherings during Stay-at-home Order

You are not allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone you do not live with. If you live alone, you can have close contact with one other household.

Parks, sports and recreation

Keep your distance and wear a mask around people you don’t live with – even outside.

What’s open

Parks, trails, and benches

Playgrounds, play structures, and play equipment

Off-leash dog parks

What’s closed

Sports fields, golf and frisbee golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts and skate parks

Baseball diamonds, soccer fields and other multi-use fields

Picnic sites and picnic tables

Building inspections and permits

Guelph will continue building permits and inspections activities for essential construction projects. Visit guelph.ca/building for online services and more information.

City services during COVID-19

Visit guelph.ca/covid19 for a full list of City services during the stay-at-home order. Follow the City of Guelph on Facebook or Twitter #COVID19Guelph for the latest updates.

Enforcing COVID-19 guidelines during stay-at-home order

A summary of complaints and charges is posted at guelph.ca/covid19 each week.

Set fines

Failure to comply with Reopening Ontario Act $750

Obstructing anyone performing an activity or duty under the Reopening Ontario Act $1,000

Guelph Police and Bylaw officers will not stop people out walking or driving. The emergency order authorizes Guelph Police and Bylaw enforcement officers to:

Disperse or issue charges or fines for gatherings involving people who don’t live together;

Require a person to provide information to determine compliance where there is reason to suspect that person is involved in a prohibited gathering;

Issue charges or fines to people who refuse to wear a mask or face covering as required;

Issue charges or fines to businesses refusing to obey emergency orders.

Shopping during shutdown

The City encourages everyone to shop where they live; order online, use curbside pickup or delivery services. For a directory of local shops visit guelph.ca/guelphshops.

In-store shopping is limited to 25% of capacity at:

Pharmacies, supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores and markets primarily selling food;

Garden centres;

Big box stores (grocery, pharmacy, pet care, healthcare, personal care, school supplies and household safety items only)

Stores selling beer, wine and spirits

All other retail stores and restaurants may offer curbside pickup, takeout or delivery.

Personal services must close during provincewide shut down and stay-at-home order.

Read the full list of Provincial restrictions during the Stay-at-home Order.

