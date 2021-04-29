Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Corner Market Guelph

Corner Market Guelph (by The Cornerstone) is an online food delivery service located in Downtown Guelph. The Cornerstone owns and operates the Corner Market Guelph. They sell produce, products from the Guelph Farmers’ Market and from many other local businesses, including their line of Cornerstone’s Own products. They deliver on an Elby Mobility e-bike throughout Guelph, to keep their environmental footprint small. The Corner Market Guelph has been operating since 2020.

Meet Mark Rodford, owner of Corner Market Guelph and The Cornerstone

Mark Rodford has been self-employed for 25 years. He began leasing The Cornerstone’s current location 20 years ago after he moved back to Guelph. Mark always loved the Downtown core and his vision was to build a place where the community could gather, eat good food, and listen to live music. He’s extremely proud of the number of people who have The Cornerstone as their ‘third place’ and looks forward to it being a place of comfort and inclusivity for years to come.

Business background

Corner Market Guelph opened in 2020. Corner Market Guelph was initially started as a way to pivot at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first lockdown, they wanted a way to bring staff back to work safely, with a business model that allowed continued operation during the closure of the restaurant. They also saw a need for a grocery delivery service that supported other local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the closure of the previous closure of the Guelph Farmers’ Market and other restaurants, they wanted to support the businesses that weren’t able to sell their products in the usual way. Their ultimate goal was to give Guelph residents access to a variety of local wonderful products in one place, in a COVID-safe way.

When asked why it is important to support local, Mark responded “It’s important to support local because small businesses are invested in their communities, it’s better for the environment and it directly benefits business owners, families, and individuals in your own community. Local businesses are the heart and soul of Guelph, they bring character and unique products made with love to our city. Supporting local has never been more important.”

We also asked what makes the Corner Market Guelph unique, and Mark responded with “Two things that have always been at the centre of The Cornerstone’s philosophy are supporting other small businesses in our city, and keeping our carbon footprint small. We believe that these two things make our business unique. We are a one-stop shop for all the amazing goods in Guelph-Wellington, and we deliver on an awesome electric bike!”

The Corner Market Guelph plans to continue adding more vendors and grow their customer base to continue supporting as many businesses and residents in Guelph as possible.

Visit the Corner Market Guelph’s website to check out their great selection of local produce, products, and more. Please follow local public health guidelines when visiting.

Guelph Shops was launched to help businesses like the Corner Market Guelph thrive and encourage supporting local. If your business is interested in being included in a Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile, please reach out directly to [email protected].

All information within has been verified by Corner Market Guelph.