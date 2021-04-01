Guelph parks remain open, recreation centres to close

Provincewide shut down starts April 3 to control the spread of COVID-19

Guelph Ont., Thursday April 1, 2021 – Earlier today, the Provincial government announced a provincewide shut down in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern. New restrictions will be in effect starting April 3, 2021 until at least May 1, 2021.

While older adults are being vaccinated, COVID-19 variants of concern are spreading among younger people, essential workers and their families; variants are spreading faster and making people sicker.

“COVID-19 has been so hard on people, families and businesses already. This is such a disappointing setback, but I understand it’s necessary to get control of this virus and variants of concern,” says Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I know people are tired of hearing it – I’m tired of saying it. Guelph knows how to slow the spread, and we have to keep up the fight until we’re vaccinated this fall.”

Parks, playgrounds, trails, skatepark open

Outdoor recreation facilities remain open. Please stay two metres away from people you don’t live with and wear a mask. Visit guelph.ca/parks for maps and more.

City recreation centres close April 3

All recreation programs and rentals are paused until May 3. The City will issue refunds by April 30. Indoor programs will resume based on provincial regulations and public health guidelines.

Visit guelph.ca/recreation for more information.

City Hall and Provincial Offences Court open

Service counters remain open to the public. Visit guelph.ca for online services.

Guelph Farmers’ Market open

The Guelph Farmers’ Market is open on Saturday mornings. Up to 50 people can shop indoors. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph libraries open for curbside pickup

All library locations will offer curbside pickup services only. Visit guelphpl.ca for details.

Guelph Museums closed

Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae are closed to the public. Visit guelphmuseums.ca for virtual exhibits and events.

River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre

The River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre remain closed to the public. Visit riverrun.ca for online performances.

Gathering limits

Limit close contact to the people you live with. Stay at least two metres away from everyone else. If you live alone, you can have close contact with one other household.

Indoor social gatherings are prohibited, outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.

Restaurants and bars

Takeout and curbside pickup only. No indoor or outdoor dining permitted.

Stores

In-person indoor shopping is permitted where there is room for people to stay at least two metres apart. All businesses must post a sign stating maximum permitted indoor capacity.

Up to 50% of capacity at pharmacies, supermarkets, convenience stores and other stores that primarily sell groceries Up to 25% for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores and garden centres

Support local. Shop safe. #guelphshops

For a directory of local shops and services visit guelph.ca/guelphshops. Share photos and stories about your favourites using #guelphshops

To report a concern about a gathering or business

The City is educating people and businesses and responding to concerns.

Resources

