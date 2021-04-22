Guelph installs fencing around closed skate parks

City preparing to limit people using skate parks when they reopen

Guelph, Ont., April 22, 2021 – The City is installing fencing around the skate parks at Silvercreek and Norm Jary Parks. The City has also placed a security camera in the Silvercreek skate park to discourage vandalism and graffiti.

The skate parks were closed on April 16 in response to provincial COVID-19 restrictions. When provincial regulations allow skate parks to reopen, the fence and security staff will remain in place so the City can manage the number of people using skate parks.

“As soon as provincial regulations allow us to reopen skate parks, we want people use them safely; share the space, keep your distance, and have fun,” says Colleen Clack, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the City’s Public Services.

The City is preparing to manage attendance at the skate park they same way it managed the Market Square skating rink and wading pool last year. Details about capacity limits will be shared when the City receives updated direction from the Provincial government.

Visit guelph.ca/covid19 for more information about open and closed City facilities.

For more information

Stacey Hare,

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2611

[email protected]