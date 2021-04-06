Give back to Guelph parks: Sign up for Clean and Green

We supply the bags, you supply the help

Register for Clean and Green

Guelph, Ont., April 2, 2021 – This year’s Clean and Green community clean up of Guelph’s parks, trails and open spaces will look a little different, but the premise remains the same: give back to the spaces that give so much to us, especially during times like these.

This year’s event will be a schedule-your-own clean up event. Register your clean up online by selecting a space from our map (so we’re not all cleaning the same places) and clean April 13-May 11. We’ll provide you with a garbage drop-off location within the registered area.

If you would like us to provide you with garbage bags and gloves, just let us know when you register and provide an address for delivery. Supplies will be dropped off within five business days of registration.

Staying safe from COVID-19 while cleaning

Keep yourself safe by wearing a mask and gloves while cleaning up and stay two metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with.

Registration

Register online in four easy steps:

Check the map to see if your preferred location is available; outlined in green. Click your location and make note of the name of the location on the map. Select the location name from the drop down menu. Click submit to register.

Please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5626 if you want to clean up a location not shown on the map, or need help with registration.

About Clean and Green

Clean and Green is a community event that encourages volunteers to sign up to help clean select parks, trails and greenspaces. The last clean up in 2019 involved over 1,200 volunteers. Together, we cleaned 78 parks and 35 trails and roadways, collecting a total of 3,300 kilograms, or a hippo’s weight in garbage.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]