Guelph, Ont., April 30, 2021 – Today the City and Guelph Road Safety Coalition (GRSC) launched a joint road safety campaign: Don’t rush the red. With funding from the Road Safety Community Partnership Program, the City and GRSC created a short video to highlight the dangers of running a red light and aggressive driving. The City hopes that the awareness campaign will urge residents to use caution while driving, and to not ‘rush the red.’

The awareness campaign will lead up to the City’s installation of six red light cameras later this year. Additional information will be shared about the red light camera program as it becomes available this summer.

