Council approves names for Guelph parks and a trail

Guelph, Ont., April 27, 2021 – Last night, City Council approved names submitted by the community and the Commemorative Naming Committee for three new Guelph parks and a trail in Guelph.

“We’re proud of the names put forth by the community and Commemorative Naming Committee,” says Rory Templeton, Landscape Planner at the City of Guelph. “Each of these names honours Guelph residents and groups who have contributed to the growth, vitality and diversity of this community. We’re proud to share these names with the community.”

No. 2 Construction Battalion Trail, Dallan subdivision

Black men were initially denied the right to serve Canada in World War I until a two-year petition to remove the racial barrier resulted in the authorization of the No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force, on July 5, 1916. This trail section honours the efforts of the No.2 Construction Battalion, and acknowledges their loyalty and bravery to a country that initially denied them the chance to serve.

Courtney, Goines and Malott Park, 158 Poppy Drive East

Henry Francis Courtney, Victor Goines, Gordon Goines and Tom Malott were members of the 600-strong No. 2 Construction Battalion from Guelph. Victor and Gordon received British War and Victory Medals and Henry Courtney reached the rank of Corporal. They served in Canada’s first and only segregated, all-Black, non-combatant unit and faced discrimination and racism throughout their service, and upon their return home. They are remembered as patriotic soldiers who fought with dignity and valour for a more just world.

San Giorgio Morgeto Park, 104 Oliver Street

San Giorgio Morgeto is a villiage in the Italian region of Calabria. Fifty families from the region settled in Guelph’s St. Patrick’s Ward (known as ward one today) between 1900 and 1939. More families came following World War II, into the 1950-60s, finding an established ‘Little Italy’ in Canada. Guelph’s Italian immigrants were grocers, stonemasons, bricklayers and caprpenters who built homes during Guelph’s post-war housing boom. Some established their own companies still running today: Durose Welding, Barzotti Woodworking and Gorgi’s Construction. Their descendants continue to be an integral part of Guelph’s history and growing prosperity.

Hammill Park, 51 Skinner Drive

Named for Eileen and Ken Hammill, Guelph residents who were huge proponents of Guelph’s trails, parks and open space system. Eileen served as President of the Guelph Historical Society in the 1960s, and was also a tireless champion of a free, accessible public library system, serving nearly 30 years as a member of the Guelph Public Library Board. Ken was known in the business community for his demand for excellence. He was a member of City Council for 29 years and founded the Guelph Community Foundation, an organization that helps donors to fulfill their charitable goals while meeting the needs within the community. Both Ken and Eileen supported and served on committees that established the Guelph Community Health Centre, Guelph Sports and Entertainment Centre and fundraising initiatives for Market Square.

A call for name suggestions was announced in October 2020, with a deadline of November 20. Learn more about the commemorative naming process online.

