Construction of new park in Dallan subdivision starts May 3

Guelph, Ont., April 22, 2021 – Construction at a park in Dallan subdivision, located at 158 Poppy Drive East, will start May 3 and be completed by September 10, weather permitting.

Construction includes a new playground, shade structure, pathways, benches, picnic and game tables, signs, trees plantings, a rain and a pollinator garden.

We’ll share the good news on Facebook and Twitter when the park is open.

The park is expected to be named by Council at City Council meeting on Monday, April 26.

For more information

Jyoti Pathak, OALA, CSLA, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]