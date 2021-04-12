Construction of new Hanlon Creek splash pad and washrooms starts April 19

Guelph, Ont., April 12, 2020 – Construction of the newly-designed Hanlon Creek Park splash pad and washrooms starts April 19 and is expected to be complete by the end of October 2021, weather permitting.
During construction, the nearby trails and soccer fields will remain open. The parking lot will also remain open, however, there will be limited parking available to make room for construction equipment. The Hanlon Creek Park playground will be closed.
There are several playgrounds and splash pads nearby to play instead:
- South End Community Park splash pad
- Jubilee splash pad
- John Gamble Park
- Rickson Park
- Stefler Park
- Hartsland Park
- Oak Street Park
- Yewholme Park
The new, fully-accessible splash pad and washrooms feature:
- Splash pad equipment on concrete surface
- Barrier-free and gender-neutral washrooms
- Mechanical building
- Drinking fountain
- Bicycle parking
- Solar shade pergola
- Benches and natural rockery for seating
- Picnic areas with tables and shade
- Native planting beds and tree plantings
The splash pad and washrooms at Hanlon Creek Park are being replaced because they’ve reached the end of their lifecycle. The new splash pad will include an updated water recycling system that is more water efficient.
