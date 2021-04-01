Construction notice: Section of Gosling Gardens closed starting April 13

Clairfields Drive West to Drohan Drive

About the project

The City is working with G Melo Excavating to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins April 13

Work at Gosling Gardens is expected to start on or about Tuesday, April 13 and take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Gosling Gardens closed to through traffic

Gosling Gardens will be closed to through traffic from Clairfields Drive West to Drohan Drive during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Gosling Gardens, however, there will be no through access at 15 Gosling Gardens.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians from Clairfields Drive West to Drohan Drive during construction. Please use the nearby crossings to use the west sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 16 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]