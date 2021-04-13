Construction notice: New traffic signal at Gordon Street and Gosling Gardens

Gordon Street lane reductions to start April 26 for approximately five days

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new traffic signal on Gordon Street at Gosling Gardens.

Work begins April 26, 2021

Work is expected to begin on or about April 26, and take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and delays expected

Gordon Street and Gosling Gardens will be reduced to one lane each at the intersection during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with a traffic control person directing traffic. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Transportation Engineering, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2041

[email protected]