City drilling for groundwater test wells on College Avenue West and on Hanlon Road starting April 26

Lane reductions on College Ave West and Hanlon Road may be in effect

Notice date: April 23, 2021

About the project

The City begins drilling to install wells for groundwater testing on College Avenue West at Janefield Avenue starting April 26, and another one on Hanlon Road at Kendrick Avenue starting May 3, weather permitting.

This work is being done as part of the City’s 2006 and 2014 Water Supply Master Plan recommendations to explore new water supply options within Guelph.

The City’s consultant, AECOM Canada Ltd., have retained Aardvark Drilling and Golder Associates to complete the drilling and installation of the groundwater monitoring wells.

Construction schedule

Construction takes place during regular working hours 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and is expected to take two or three weeks to complete for each well, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and detours

The east-bound lane of College Avenue West will be temporarily reduced to traffic for short periods throughout the project.

Pedestrian sidewalks on the north side of College Avenue West are closed for the duration of the project. Sidewalks on the south side of College Avenue West remain open.

The north-bound lane of Hanlon Road will be closed to through traffic for short periods of time throughout the project.

Delays are to be expected in both areas. There are no impacts to Guelph Transit routes or stops.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Cousins, Hydrogeologist

Environmental Services, Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 3521

[email protected]