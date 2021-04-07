City accepting applications for COVID-19 financial response funding

Guelph, Ont., April 7, 2021 – The City of Guelph is inviting businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19, as well as individuals working to address community needs, to apply for funding as part of Guelph’s economic recovery plan. A total of $700,000 is available.

For a second year, $350,000 is available through the Emergency Fund, which supports not-for-profit organizations, unincorporated groups and individuals across all sectors to help them explore alternative business models, develop program innovation, and strengthen their capacity during the pandemic.

“We recognize that many not-for-profit organizations, unincorporated groups, and individuals are experiencing ongoing financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Danna Evans, general manager, Culture and Recreation. “This funding will help local organizations and individuals continue to serve our community with much-needed services and programs.”

And for the first time, the City has established a $350,000 Tourism Recovery Fund to support local tourism businesses and organizations with their recovery initiatives, and to adapt services or programs during COVID-19 to meet industry needs for the purpose of economic recovery of Guelph’s tourism industry. Of the $350,000, $250,000 of available funding will be awarded in May and the rest will be announced later in 2021 to address any gaps in programming such as collaborative destination attractions and partnerships, subject to public health guidelines.

“With this new funding, the city is helping to recover and strengthen Guelph’s tourism industry and create long-term sustainability strategies for a post-pandemic environment,” says John Regan general manager, Economic Development and Tourism. “The tourism industry was the first to be hit and will likely be the last to recover. Theses targeted funds will be a catalyst for business and organizations to adapt and better position themselves towards sustainability and growth.”

Applicants can apply for either the Emergency Fund or Tourism Recovery Fund, but not both.

Emergency Fund

Apply in three steps:

Read the Emergency Fund program overview to learn about eligibility, the application process, and assessment criteria at guelph.ca/grants. Download and complete the application. Submit completed applications to [email protected] by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Application asks will be one-time projects/programs and will be capped at $20,000 for incorporated not-for-profits, and $5,000 for unincorporated groups and individuals. Unincorporated groups are welcome to partner with not-for-profits to make asks above $5,000.

Applicants must demonstrate:

The initiative will help the applicant in dealing with the pandemic.

The initiative is a clear response to the pandemic

The initiative will impact the lives of Guelph residents.

Their need for financial assistance.

This year’s funding will be released in two phases—May and October. Call for applications for phase one is open until May 6, 2021. Applicants can continue to apply after the deadline to be considered in phase two funding. Applicants can only submit in one of the two phases.

About 50 per cent of available funds will be awarded in phase one, and the remaining amount awarded in phase two. Exact proportions will vary depending on the number, quality, and timing of applications received. Funding recipients are expected to start spending the funds in the 2021 calendar year, but may use the funds up until end of July 2022.

Applications will be reviewed and assessed by the City’s Social and Community Response Table consisting of City employees. Members of this table will make recommendations to Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy CAO of Public Services, who will award the funding.

Tourism Recovery Fund

Apply in three steps:

Read the Tourism Recovery Fund program overview to learn about eligibility, the application process, and assessment criteria at guelph.ca/grants. Download and complete the application. Submit completed applications to [email protected] by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Application requests will be one-time operating cost recovery and/or adaptation initiatives and will be up to $10,000 per business or organization.

Applicants must demonstrate:

Their roll in Guelph’s tourism industry.

The initiative supports their economic recovery during and post pandemic.

The initiative supports at least one of the four pillars of Guelph’s tourism industry.

Their need for financial assistance.

Successful applicants will be notified by May 7, 2021. Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per business towards:

operating cost recovery, and/or

adaptation costs—physical or technological

Applications will be reviewed and assessed by a panel consisting of representatives from the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, Regional Tourism Organization 4 (RTO4), Tourism Advisory Committee, and City of Guelph. Selections will be made using a criteria-based model including tourism-related recovery and long-term sustainability. The committee will review applications and make decisions on funding based on consensus.

Media contact

Emergency Fund

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]

Tourism Recovery Fund

John Regan, General Manager

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3567

Mobile 519-362-2102

[email protected]