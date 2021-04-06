Choose between final four ward boundary and Council composition options

Online engagement runs until April 20

Guelph, Ont., April 6, 2021 – The City has released four final ward boundary options for the community’s consideration online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca until April 20, in addition to a report from the independent consultant explaining each option.

The ward boundary options include the following configurations:

Two six-ward options with slightly different boundaries, 12 part-time councillors, two per ward.

A five-ward option, 10 part-time councillors, two per ward.

An eight-ward option, eight full or part-time councillors, one per ward.

“Each of the four options reflects what the community told us during the previous rounds of engagement, but each offers different strengths in the four priorities considered when reviewing ward boundaries, including equal population for better voter parity, projected growth, communities of interest and natural boundaries and geographic features,” says Dylan McMahon, acting City clerk and general manager of the City Clerk’s Office.

The final set of feedback will be used to refine the final options presented to Council in a report that will be available online on June 10. Council will meet to discuss the report and its findings, and hear delegations, on June 21, with a final decision made on June 23.

How to have your say on the final ward boundary and Council composition options

Take the survey online

View the maps, read the report and take the survey online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

Attend a virtual town hall

The City will host two virtual town halls to discuss the ward boundary options.

Wednesday, April 7, 7-8:30 p.m.

Watch online using WebEx (password is CityCouncil2021), the City website or our Facebook page.

Dial in at 1-416-216-5643 (access code: 129 505 9847)

Tuesday, April 13 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Watch online using WebEx (password is CityCouncil2021), the City website or our Facebook page.

Dial in at 1-416-216-5643 (access code: 129 386 4848)

Call us during open office hours

Wednesday, April 7 – 1-2 p.m. (Dylan McMahon, 519-822-1260 extension 2811)

Thursday, April 8 – 6-7 p.m. (Lindsay Cline, 519-822-1260 extension 2440)

Monday, April 12 – 10-11 a.m. (Lindsay Cline, 519-822-1260 extension 2440)

Thursday, April 15 – 6-7 p.m. (Dylan McMahon, 519-822-1260 extension 2811)

Monday, April 19 – 2-3 p.m. (Lindsay Cline, 519-822-1260 extension 2440)

Media contact

Dylan McMahon, Acting City Clerk and General Manager

City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2811

[email protected]