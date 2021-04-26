Bristol Street repairs starting April 26

Wellington Street to Yorkshire Street South

Notice date: April 26, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving to complete warranty deficiencies on Bristol Street as part of the reconstruction work from 2018.

Work begins April 26

Construction will start on Monday, April 26 and take approximately three weeks to complete, weather depending.

Bristol Street closed to traffic

During construction, sections of Bristol Street will be closed to through traffic between Wellington Street to Yorkshire Street South. Local traffic will be permitted.

There will be no on-street parking permitted within the closured sections during construction.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

Waste collection will happen on the same schedule, however the pick up will take place first thing in the morning Please ensure waste carts are out to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on the morning of your scheduled pickup. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Construction map

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro

Project Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2348

steven.dip[email protected]