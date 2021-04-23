Anita Cazzola is Guelph’s 2021 Artist in Residence

Guelph, Ont., April 23, 2021 – Anita Cazzola has been named this year’s Artist in Residence for the City of Guelph.

This summer, the Guelph-based artist will showcase her Botanical Reclamation project that celebrates the resiliency of wild plants through naturally dyed textiles. The project also offers the community a chance to learn about local plant life, and the natural dye process through self-guided walks, weekly scavenger hunts, project livestreams, workshops, question and answer sessions, and artist talks with the help of various project partners and collaborators.

“Anita is an ideal candidate for Guelph’s Artist in Residence program with her solid proposal and plans for community engagement,” says Tammy Adkin, the City’s Museums and Culture manager. “While the decision was not easy, with 10 other candidates vying for the position, we are confident in Anita’s ability to deliver this project to the community.”

From June to September, Cazzola will investigate, ‘Sad Spaces,’ a term she coined referring to natural spaces that have experienced human-inflicted environmental disruption, and started to return to a natural state through the re-introduction of indigenous and invasive plant species. She will gently harvest the plants that have reclaimed these sites to create a body of textile artworks using colours from the plants.

Cazzola says that she hopes knowledge about the natural dye process will expand perspectives about the textile industry, creating more awareness of sustainable alternatives to fast fashion and material culture. “This summer holds a lot of hope as our community begins to navigate our way out of a global pandemic. I believe that learning about the resilience of plants will provide inspiration and encouragement for us all to begin to rebuild our connections in meaningful ways.”

For more information about Cazzola and the Artist in Residence program, visit guelph.ca/airguelph.

About Anita Cazzola

Anita Cazzola is a textile and installation artist from Guelph. She completed her bachelor of fine arts at OCAD University in 2018, where she studied Sculpture and Installation and minored in Material Arts and Design with a focus in Textiles. Anita has exhibited her works within Ontario in solo and group exhibitions including Abbozzo Gallery, Toronto; 10C, Guelph; and Propeller Gallery, Toronto. She attended an artist residency at the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts (Deer Isle, Maine) in August 2019 and is also an accomplished musician (The Lifers, Annie Sumi, Samson Wrote).

About the Artist in Residence program

The Artist in Residence program is offered by the City of Guelph to broaden the community’s experience of the arts. The annual program invites artists to engage with the public and showcase their creative practices while enlivening public spaces.

