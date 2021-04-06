Firefighters respond to townhouse fire on Auden Road

Guelph, Ont., April 6, 2021 – Guelph Fire responded to a fire in the early morning hours of April 6, in a townhouse end unit at 467 Auden Road.

Firefighters responded at 12:35 a.m. to unit 27 where smoke could be seen from the back of the second story. The fire was quickly fought from an inside bedroom. All residents had evacuated safely before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Members of the Guelph Fire Prevention Bureau will be investigating further.

Special thanks to the Guelph Police Service and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service for their support at the fire scene.

