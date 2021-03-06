Water main break on Victoria Road North being repaired this evening

Victoria Road North closed to northbound traffic at Cassino Avenue

Guelph, Ont., March 5, 2021—A large water main break occurred on Victoria Road North near Cassino Avenue this afternoon around 3:30 p.m. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Victoria Road North is closed to all northbound traffic at Cassino Avenue. In addition, expect delays heading southbound as Victoria Road North has been reduced to a single lane of traffic.

Repairs will be completed in the early morning hours.

Some noise and light due to construction may be experienced by those living or working in the area where the break has occurred.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook (facebook.com/cityofguelph) and Twitter (twitter.com/cityofguelph) should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

Media Contact

Kier Taylor, Supervisor – Metering/Locates

Business Services, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

519-837-5627 extension 2164

[email protected]