Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Management Master Plan project update

March 25, 2021

The City’s Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Management Master Plan is well underway. Here is an update on the Master Plan progress and phase one engagement results, including the October 28 open house and survey.

What we’ve heard so far

From October 28 – December 10, 2020, we invited Guelph residents to the first open house to discuss and gather feedback on the Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Management Master Plan update, including estimates of our future wastewater requirements based on Guelph’s population growth, challenges Guelph is facing and proposed alternative solutions and evaluation criteria. Guelph residents also had the opportunity to take an online survey.

Here are some of the common themes the Guelph community identified as important to them through the survey:

The health of the Speed River

Infrastructure longevity

Energy efficiency

Water reuse

Changes to the Master Plan process

In August 2020, the province released an amendment to A Place to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, which extends the planning horizon for population and employment growth from the year 2041 to 2051. This has implications for the analysis of Guelph’s future wastewater requirements and will be considered in the identification and evaluation of wastewater alternatives.

What’s next?

We’re now working on phase two of the Master Plan process, which includes identifying alternative solutions to Guelph’s future wastewater requirements from now to 2051 and evaluating each alternative. We will be reaching back out to the community in mid-2021 with more information and another opportunity for you to have your say.

Visit the haveyoursay.guelph.ca or the project page for updates and future opportunities to have your say.

For more information

Mari MacNeil, Manager Compliance and Performance

Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2284

[email protected]