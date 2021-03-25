Waste Resource Innovation Centre Public Liason Committee opportunity

This opportunity is open to residents of the City of Guelph or property owners in the City of Guelph.

Position: Waste Resource Innovation Centre Public Liason Committee

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: March 25, 2021

Closing date: April 8, 2021

Applications are being accepted for a Waste Resource Public Liason Committee member (two positions).

The Waste Resource Public Liaison Committee provides you with an opportunity to provide your input on the distribution, consultation, review and exchange of information surrounding the operation of the Waste Resource Innovation Centre. The committee reviews and provides recommendations on annual operational and monitoring reports, maintenance, compliant, resolutions and new approvals or amendments to existing approvals related to the operation of the Waste Resource Innovation Centre.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As local government, we’re reflecting on our role and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone; Black, Indigenous, people of colour, people who identify as members of LGBTQ2+ community, those who have disabilities and other underrepresented groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The seven -member committee meets quarterly at a date and time which is set by the committee.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants who own or reside within 2,000 m of the Organic Waste processing site, members of a non-governmental organization and members of the local business community.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Learn more about the Waste Resource Public Liaison Committee

For more information on the Waste Resource Public Liaison Committee please visit: guelph.ca/committee or contact Elizabeth Verghis, Environmental Compliance and Management Systems Specialist 519 822-1260 ext. 2058 [email protected].

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity and are eligible to apply, please send your application or expression of interest to: [email protected] with Waste Resource Public Liaison Committee in the subject line.

Committee application form (PDF)

Committee application form (online)

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation in order to participate in the recruitment process, please contact us to make your needs known in advance.