Search underway for new head of infrastructure, development and enterprise services; DCAO accepts role at Peel Region

Guelph, Ont., March 2, 2021 – The City of Guelph’s Deputy CAO of infrastructure, development and enterprise services (IDE) has accepted a position with the Region of Peel as its Commissioner of Public Works. Kealy Dedman, who has led the service area since 2019, vacates the position effective March 29.

Dedman joined the City of Guelph as its top engineer in 2013, and was appointed DCAO in 2019. Since then, she has provided leadership on a number of key initiatives including Guelph’s award-winning asset management program; the implementation of stormwater service to ensure long term infrastructure sustainability and protection of Guelph’s surface water; and recent oversight of major city projects such as the Baker District Redevelopment and planning for a future Operations Centre.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have had Kealy on our team,” says Guelph’s CAO, Scott Stewart. “Her strong people leadership, commitment to public service, and extensive experience in the field have served us well and are just some of the reasons she’s been exceptionally well suited for this role.”

At the Region of Peel, Dedman will oversee the Region’s Public Works services including development services, operations support, planning, transportation, TransHelp, waste management, and water and wastewater.

“On behalf of our executive team and City staff, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Kealy for the professionalism and commitment she has brought to her work with the City of Guelph,” Stewart says. “We wish her nothing but the best in her new role.”

Dedman’s last day with the City of Guelph is March 26, 2021. She begins her role at Peel Region on March 29. A process to replace Dedman is already underway.

