Say “thanks” on School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

March 24, 2021 is the Ontario-wide school crossing guard appreciation day. Say “thank you” to your crossing guard! Words of thanks and a big wave are great. Remember to stay at least two metres away from people you don’t live with and wear a mask.
Thank you to all our friendly and helpful school crossing guards for keeping our community safe!
Quick facts
- When a crossing guard signals you to stop, all cyclists and drivers must stop.
- All drivers, cyclists and pedestrians must understand and follow the posted speed limits, especially in school zones.
- Remain stopped until all pedestrians and the crossing guard have cleared the crossing. This is the law.
- Do not drop kids off in “no stopping” or no “parking areas”.