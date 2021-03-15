Notice of virtual open house: Speedvale Avenue improvements

Glenwood Avenue to Marlborough Road

The City of Guelph is hosting a virtual open house to present plans for the Speedvale Avenue Phase 1 road and bridge reconstruction project. Work will take place on Speedvale Avenue (Phase 1) between Glenwood Avenue to Marlborough Road and includes the replacement of the underground sanitary sewer, storm sewer, water main pipes and the bridge.

Provide comments between March 22 and April 4

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person information session will not be hosted. Presentation materials will be posted to the Speedvale Avenue project website on March 22.

From Monday, March 22 to Sunday, April 4, 2021, comments and questions will be received and answered on haveyoursay.guelph.ca/speedvaleconstruction. Our team members are also available by email or phone from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday if you prefer to contact us directly.

Why review virtual open house materials?

This is your opportunity to view project information, including maps and schedules, and to ask questions about the project including construction and traffic impacts and property access. You’re encouraged to provide comments and feedback to City staff and consultants.

About the project

Speedvale Avenue between Glenwood Avenue to Stevenson Street is deteriorating and needs to be repaired. In addition, the condition of the bridge over the Speed River is in need of improvements. The City is planning to reconstruct Speedvale Avenue from Glenwood Avenue to Marlborough Road, include the replacement of the Speed River bridge, as the first phase of improvements.

The proposed work will include reconstruction of the road, and replacement and/or upgrade of watermains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers. The reconstructed road will have two travel lanes in each direction, sidewalks and multi-use paths. The existing Speed River bridge will also be replaced as part of the project in 2022.

Construction is anticipated take place in 2021 and 2022 and is expected to begin in June 2021.

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. Construction updates will be available at guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]

Felix Wong, Consultant Project Manager

Wood Environment and Infrastructure

905-335-2353

Mobile 226-376-3941

[email protected]