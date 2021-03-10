Put your yard waste to the curb on your grey cart collection day
Key Facts
- Starting March 15, yard waste is collected at the curb on your grey cart collection day until the fall
- Yard waste can be paper bagged, placed in a labeled container, or bundled and tied
- Pay a minimum fee of $10 to drop off yard waste at the public waste drop off at 110 Dunlop Drive
- Don’t put yard waste in any of your carts
You said you needed more frequent curbside yard waste collection, you’ve got it! The City will begin providing curbside yard waste collection starting March 15 every other week until the fall.
Preparing your yard waste for disposal:
- Put yard waste in a paper yard waste bag or a clearly labeled container (less than 100 litres)
- Bundle and tie up brush, branches and tree limbs with twine or string (no plastic or metal)
- Make sure each bundle, bag, or container of yard waste weighs under 20 kilograms (44 pounds)—about the same weight as seven bricks
- Place your yard waste to the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. on your grey cart collection day
No more yard waste in your green cart. If you can’t hold onto your yard waste for curbside collection, you can bring it to the public waste drop off at 110 Dunlop Drive for a minimum $10 fee.
What yard waste is accepted?
- hedge trimmings
- woody plants (e.g. vines or rose bushes)
- brush, branches and tree limbs with a diameter less than 5 centimetres (2 inches) and no longer than 1 metre (3 feet)
- leaves are accepted but are better off left on the lawn
Grass clippings are not accepted in green carts or in yard waste collection. Mulch grass clippings and leave them on the lawn, along with leaves, for added moisture and nutrients for your soil.
Resources
For more information
Heather Connell, Manager Business and Technical Services
Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services
519-822-1260 extension 2082
[email protected]