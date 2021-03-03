Live from the River Run brings Sue Smith with The Potion Kings to the stage

Escape on a musical adventure right from home

GUELPH, ON March 3, 2021 – Guelph’s very own Sue Smith brings her expressive songwriting and soulful voice to the River Run stage, along with The Potion Kings. Celebrating the recent release of her sixth album, Tonight We Sail, expect an unforgettable performance on Friday, March 26th at 8:00 pm when Sue Smith with The Potion Kings are Live from the River Run. The performance series is made possible with support from TD Bank Group, bringing local artists to the stage for a professional theatre experience, while audiences livestream from home.

Smith’s evocative songwriting and sultry voice is uniquely paired with the musical prowess of The Potion Kings, with veteran musicians Jeff Bird, Kevin Breit, Randall Coryell and Howie Southwood exploring the worlds of rock, jazz, blues, roots and more. Joining the musicians for a few special numbers from the new album with her distinctive dance arrangements is award winning choreographer and dancer, Karen Kaeja. .

Michael Timmins of the Cowboy Junkies describes the collaboration as “the perfect blend of Sue’s delicate, controlled vocals and The Potion Kings’ frenetic deep grooves.”

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to play LIVE music together with The Potion Kings, and to celebrate the release my brand new album, Tonight We Sail, on the most fabulous stage in Guelph” says Sue Smith. “We’re looking forward to a rabble-rousing night of making music together, in person. We’ll be offering up the tunes from the new album in The Potion Kings’ one-of-a-kind way – to share with you live, in the moment.”

“It has been great to see so many people tune in to our Live from the River Run series performances so far, to support local artists on the River Run stage, while staying safely at home” says Theatre Manager, Bill Nuhn. “Sue Smith with The Potion Kings is a perfect next show following the first two performances!”

Access to watch Sue Smith with The Potion Kings Live from the River Run is free. To receive a link to the livestream the performance, visit riverrun.ca/in-the-spotlight and sign up for the In the Spotlight e-newsletter. The link will be emailed to subscribers on Friday, March 26th and a recording will be available for a limited time after the live event. No in-theatre audiences are permitted for this performance.

Sue Smith with The Potion Kings is presented by River Run Centre as part of the series of Live from the River Run digital performances with support from TD Bank Group and in partnership with Borealis Grille & Bar. This performance also receives funding support from the Ontario Arts Council and the SOCAN Foundation. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges our season sponsor Richardson Wealth.

