Join the City online this spring for free gardening seminars

March-May, registration is required

March 11, 2021 – The City is working with gardening experts to offer free live, Healthy Landscapes gardening seminars online March-May. Experts will share their tips and tricks for planting beautiful, low-maintenance sustainable gardens.

Seminars are live and are not being recorded. Registration is required. Links to join the live online seminars will be provided by email before they start. You’ll need to register separately for each seminar.

Register online and participate safely from the comfort of your home:

For more information

Karen McKeown

Outside Water Use Program Coordinator, Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 2109

[email protected]