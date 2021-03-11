Join the City online this spring for free gardening seminars

March-May, registration is required
March 11, 2021 – The City is working with gardening experts to offer free live, Healthy Landscapes gardening seminars online March-May. Experts will share their tips and tricks for planting beautiful, low-maintenance sustainable gardens.
Seminars are live and are not being recorded. Registration is required. Links to join the live online seminars will be provided by email before they start. You’ll need to register separately for each seminar.
Register online and participate safely from the comfort of your home:
- March 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. and March 27 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Rain garden workshop with Reep Green Solutions (this workshop is recorded and made available for registrants only)
- April 7 from 7-8:30 p.m.: Growing vegetables undercover with Niki Jabbour
- April 14 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.: Plant shopping like a pro with Joseph Tychonievich
- April 15 from 7-8 p.m.: Planting and caring for trees with Reep Green Solutions
- April 22 from 7-8:30 p.m.: A garden is not just a collection of plants unless it is mine with Allan Armitage
- April 29 from 7-8:30 p.m.: Ornamental grasses with Larry Hodgson
- May 3, 10 and 17 from 7-9 p.m.: Garden design course with Robert Pavlis
- May 11 from 7-8:30 p.m.: A guide to restoring the little things that run the world with Doug Tallamy
Resources
For more information
Karen McKeown
Outside Water Use Program Coordinator, Water Services
519-822-1260 extension 2109
[email protected]