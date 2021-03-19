Guelph seasonal patio program

The City is opening up applications to allow for the seasonal conversion of space to patio-use during the spring to fall season in accordance with the 2021-2023 Seasonal Patio Guidelines. The City of Guelph is assisting restaurants and retailers with new ways to establish outdoor patios through the Seasonal Patio Program 2021-2023. All seasonal patios must comply with the public health and safety directions, including any COVID-19 related public health requirements and all applicable Provincial Orders.

Applications will be open to:

Private property: portions of privately owned walkways and/or non-accessible parking spaces.

portions of privately owned walkways and/or non-accessible parking spaces. Sidewalk: Public sidewalks within a business’ frontage.

Public sidewalks within a business’ frontage. On-street patios: Public downtown parking stalls that have been designated through the On-street Patio Permissions Map.

Before you apply

Business owners are responsible for getting all relevant licences, permits and permissions from the City of Guelph, Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario, and the property owner or landlord prior to patio installation.

Seasonal Patio Guidelines coming soon

How to apply

Applications are not currently being accepted. Application submissions are expected to open on April 1, 2021.

For more information

Please direct any questions to [email protected] or call 226-332-3130.