Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Laza Food & Beverages Inc.

Laza Food & Beverages Inc. is a local business located at 74 Ontario Street. They specialize in delicious and healthy beverages, all-natural frozen treats sweetened with maple syrup or honey, and frozen treats for dogs made with human-grade ingredients. The business has been running since 2009.

Meet Melku Gebrekristos, owner of Laza Food & Beverages Inc.

Melku Gebrekristos has called Guelph home since 2002 and is very proud to be a part of the Guelph community. She loves the small town feel of Guelph and says she’s learned a lot from fellow Guelphites by being active in the community. Melku loves to give back and participates in many community-lead initiatives and activities that support the Guelph community.

Business background

Laza Food & Beverages Inc. opened in 2009. Melku, at the time, was a stay-at-home mom who noticed a gap in Guelph’s local food options. When doing a scan of the local market she realized that there weren’t many options for ethnic food. Then the idea was born to start an Eritrean/Ethiopian food establishment which has led Laza Food & Beverages Inc. to where it is today.

One thing that Melku really emphasized is that it’s important to support local for both residents and businesses. When asked about supporting local, Melku responded “in order for residents to buy local products, they have to find it on local shelves. This means local businesses should make sure to carry local products. I want to say thank you to those business owners who are already carrying Guelph made products on their shelves. It is challenging for small business to compete with the big ones, but if the local residents make their choice local that will help them to survive and grow.”

We also asked what makes the business unique, which Melku responded “our ice pop is sweetened with local maple syrup or honey and we make frozen dog treats with human-grade ingredients and unique flavours.” Laza Food & Beverages Inc. has plans to grow and expand over the next few years and the business has survived due to the great local support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Laza Food & Beverages to try out their refreshing beverages, and frozen treats. Bring your furry friends down for a frozen dog treat, too!

