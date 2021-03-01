Guelph looks ahead to COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Guelph, Ont., March 1, 2021 – During today’s Committee of the Whole meeting Guelph City Councillors learned about plans for COVID-19 vaccinations, getting more people back to work, and the financial implications of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination rollout underway

Guelph’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Nicola Mercer presented Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s (WDGPH) vaccination rollout plan, highlighting early successes and its goal to vaccinate 75% of adults in the region by August.

According to WDGPH , most people living or working in long-term care facilities have been vaccinated. Anyone living in Wellington County, Dufferin County or the city of Guelph can pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination if they are:

At least 80 years old;

A member of the Indigenous community;

An employee or essential caregiver in a long-term care or retirement home;

An adult receiving chronic home care (Waterloo Wellington or Central West LHIN);

Working or volunteering in a healthcare organization;

A worker providing healthcare services or direct patient care outside of a healthcare organization; or

A person experiencing homelessness

When vaccine supplies are available, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health will contact registered patients to schedule an appointment for vaccination.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines, local rollout plans and registration are available at wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccine.

To support WDGPH ’s vaccine rollout plan, the City, Guelph Family Health Team and several community partners have convened a working table to ensure community-wide collaboration and coordination of facilities, staff, training, administration and communication.

Fewer disruptions to City services during second wave

“We learned a lot from the first wave. We applied those lessons during the second wave to keep more City services up and running.” says Scott Stewart, the City’s Guelph Chief Administrative Officer.

Thanks to the technology and health and safety measures put in place during the first wave of the pandemic, the City maintained all essential services without disruption, and continues delivering many programs and services online.

Most City facilities have reopened, and programs and services are being restored in accordance with provincial regulations and public health guidelines. Guelph is preparing to reopen the River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre when permitted.

Getting Guelph back to work

As provincial restrictions begin to ease, a new working table involving representatives from the City, Guelph Chamber of Commerce, University of Guelph and other community partners, will provide information and support for local businesses. The table will report on their activities and accomplishments through the Emergency Operations Control Group. Updates are expected as part of the next quarterly update to City Council.

Financial Implications

Like all municipalities responding to COVID-19, Guelph lost revenue due to cancelled or reduced programs and services, and incurred unexpected costs putting employee and community health and safety measures in place.

For 2020, Guelph estimates its revenue will be $19.5 million lower than usual, and incurred $4.8 million in COVID-19 related expenses. To mitigate this $24.3 million financial impact, the City reduced programs and services – and costs – by $20.7 million.

The City continues advocating for provincial and federal funding to further mitigate these financial impacts, and has had some success since December:

Phase 2 Safe Restart Operating Stream 2021 allocation – $1.4 million

Phase 2 Safe Restart Transit Stream 2021 allocation – up to $10.2 million

Ministry of Health and Long-term Care 2020 Paramedic Services COVID-19 relief funding – $879,202

COVID-19 Resilience Local Government Infrastructure Stream – $945,162 (awaiting project approval from province)

Unfortunately, the Ontario Ministry of Education unexpectedly reduced municipal funding for childcare services provided throughout Ontario. A $3.5 million reduction in funding for the County of Wellington means Guelph owes $1.45 million for its share of 2020 childcare services.

The City is working with the County to support further provincial conversations regarding this funding decision. If necessary, the City will use provincial Safe Restart funding to cover these costs.

The City will report 2020 COVID-19-related financial impacts as part of the year-end budget monitoring report in May 2021.

Resources

Media Contact

Stacey Hare, Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2611

[email protected]